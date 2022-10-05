Mrweb Finance (AMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Mrweb Finance has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mrweb Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mrweb Finance

Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Mrweb_Finance. Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @MrwebFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mrweb Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MrWeb Finance is a simplified Decentralized Financial system for people who are looking to earn from the crypto space.Some of the features available in the MrWeb Finance platform are:Lending, Yield Farming/Liquidity Mining, a Token Bridge, Staking programs and a Swap Dex.”

