Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) versus Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Financial Analysis

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% Innodata -11.06% -30.26% -14.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mullen Automotive and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.75 -$36.46 million N/A N/A Innodata $69.75 million 1.32 -$1.67 million ($0.31) -10.84

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Innodata on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Innodata

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.