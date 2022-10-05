Multichain (MULTI) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $70.01 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00018795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multichain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Multichain is 3.82257351 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,495,549.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multichain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

