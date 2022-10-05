Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 65.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $2,980.61 and $80.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 65.3% lower against the US dollar.

Get Multiplier alerts:

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

