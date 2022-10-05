Multiverse (AI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $20.25 Million

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Multiverse has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiverse has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multiverse

Multiverse’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

