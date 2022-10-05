Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $35.17

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $37.00. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 4,421 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 197,562 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

