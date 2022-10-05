MXC Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.00 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $180.32 million and $27.00 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00296205 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC Supernodes provide LPWAN network services to devices around the world. MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. Discord | Telegram | Facebook | Medium | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepapers “

