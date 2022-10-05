Mycro Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MYO)

Mycro (MYO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Mycro has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Mycro has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mycro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mycro

Mycro launched on June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. Mycro’s official website is www.mycrojobs.io. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mycro

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

