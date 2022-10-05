Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $619,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $330.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

