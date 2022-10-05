NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.