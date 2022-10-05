Nariman Yousefi Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,145,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

