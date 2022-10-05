Nariman Yousefi Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,145,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

