National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.17.

TSE BCE opened at C$60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. BCE has a 1 year low of C$57.51 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

