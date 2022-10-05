National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

