Natus Vincere Fan Token Price Up 24.4% Over Last Week (NAVI)

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a total market cap of $548,671.58 and $71,694.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.91 or 1.00040459 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004616 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050693 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021880 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Natus Vincere Fan Token is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,734 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

