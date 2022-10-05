Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $12.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,502,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,721,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.59. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

