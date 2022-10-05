Neoteric Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Neoteric has a total market cap of $49,780.55 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Neoteric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

