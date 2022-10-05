New BitShares Price Tops $0.0044 (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,106,492,174 coins. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.