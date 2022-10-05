New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

