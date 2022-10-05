New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.02 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.