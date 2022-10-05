New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $987,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Envista were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

