New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $998,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.18 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

