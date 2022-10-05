New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $335.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

