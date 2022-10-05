New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

