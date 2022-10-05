New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,100 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

