New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 340,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

FCN opened at $171.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

