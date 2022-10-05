New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,700 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

