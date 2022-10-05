Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Newcrest Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.
Newcrest Mining Trading Up 5.5 %
NCMGY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $21.94.
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
