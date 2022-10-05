Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $2.34

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.27. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,195 shares trading hands.

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $135,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.