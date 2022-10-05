Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,353.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,896,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

