NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 3,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,023,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.