NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 3,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,023,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.