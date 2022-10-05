NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 10.3% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.16. 24,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,264,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

