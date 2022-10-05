NFT STARS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,899.00 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. NFT STARS has a total market cap of $78,962.86 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFT STARS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT STARS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT STARS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT STARS using one of the exchanges listed above.

