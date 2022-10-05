Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $2.64 million and $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,115.15 or 0.99993128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

