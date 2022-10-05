NiiFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,501.00 (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. NiiFi has a total market cap of $2,711.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One NiiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NiiFi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NiiFi Coin Profile

NiiFi’s genesis date was June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NiiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NiiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NiiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NiiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NiiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.