Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 1.80 target price on the stock.

Nitro Software Price Performance

Nitro Software stock opened at 1.04 on Monday. Nitro Software has a 12-month low of 1.04 and a 12-month high of 1.04.

Get Nitro Software alerts:

About Nitro Software

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.