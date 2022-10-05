NitroEX (NTX) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

NitroEX (NTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One NitroEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NitroEX has traded up 0% against the US dollar. NitroEX has a total market capitalization of $612,621.77 and $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NitroEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NitroEX Coin Profile

NitroEX launched on April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NitroEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NitroEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NitroEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NitroEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NitroEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.