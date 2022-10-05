Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $38,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $224.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.