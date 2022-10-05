Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

