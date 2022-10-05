NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $57,122.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR COIN (NSUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NSUR COIN has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NSUR COIN is 0.00049311 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,468.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsurcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

