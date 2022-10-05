Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 4.1 %

NTR stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.