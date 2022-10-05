NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 127.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.