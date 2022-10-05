Nyzo (NYZO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,184.00

Nyzo (NYZO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Nyzo has a market cap of $294,866.97 and approximately $30,184.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,560 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

