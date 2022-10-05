Nyzo (NYZO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $295,707.36

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $295,707.36 and $30,184.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,560 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyzo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

