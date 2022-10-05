Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.33. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.