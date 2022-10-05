OBORTECH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Million (OBOT)

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, OBORTECH has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. OBORTECH has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OBORTECH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OBORTECH Coin Profile

OBORTECH launched on February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OBORTECH is www.obortech.io.

OBORTECH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OBORTECH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OBORTECH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

