Occam.Fi (OCC) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Occam.Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Occam.Fi has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Occam.Fi Profile

Occam.Fi (CRYPTO:OCC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

