Occam.Fi (OCC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.22 Million

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Occam.Fi has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Occam.Fi has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Token (POS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Occam.Fi

OCC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Occam.Fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

