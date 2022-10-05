Octopus Protocol Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Octopus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34,258.65 and approximately $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.