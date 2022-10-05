Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.20 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
