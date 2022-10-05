Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.20 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 217,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

