Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $0.50

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

